Baton Rouge police officer delivers baby out of car

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer helped deliver a baby Saturday afternoon after a woman went into labor while being taken to the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Jason Lee was working extra duty and traveling on Greenwell Springs Road when he was flagged down by a passing vehicle. The driver said her daughter was about to have a baby and they needed a police escort to the nearest hospital.

The driver began following to the hospital when they told him to pull over because the mother was going into labor. After pulling over to the shoulder on Florida Street and Central Thruway, Lee helped deliver a healthy baby boy.