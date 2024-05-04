81°
Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in chest
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Friday night after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened at 11 p.m. at a home along Grand Settlement Boulevard.
Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital and the woman was booked for domestic abuse battery.
