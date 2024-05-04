81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in chest

45 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 04 2024 May 4, 2024 May 04, 2024 6:22 PM May 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Friday night after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened at 11 p.m. at a home along Grand Settlement Boulevard. 

Trending News

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital and the woman was booked for domestic abuse battery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days