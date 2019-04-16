Longtime Southern University administrator has died

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Dana Carpenter, who first began working at Southern University more than 40 years ago, has passed away after a brief battle with an illness.

A news release from Medical Digest says Carpenter died this past week, though it wasn't immediately clear what caused his illness.

Along with being a longtime administrator at Southern, Dr. Carpenter served on the City of Baker School board from its inception up until last November. He has served as Dean of the University College and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Southern.

He leaves behind his wife Dr. Barbara West Carpenter, a State Representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as his son and daughter.

A funeral will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Life Center on Scenic Highway. Condolences can be sent to Halls Davis Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

The family has also established the Dr. Dana Carpenter Scholarship for the City of Baker School System in his honor.