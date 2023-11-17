75°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputies looking for suspected burglary duo
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office hopes an image showing two suspected burglars will help lead to arrests.
The two men are suspected of entering a homessouth of Springfield during the early morning of Nov. 15.
They allegedly stole a water pump from the property.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (225) 686-2241, ext. 1, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
-
I-10 East partially closed as workers repair huge hole in Basin Bridge
-
Cemetery thieves steal precious family grave marker
-
Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday
-
Grand jury convening Friday to decide on charging St. Gabriel police chief