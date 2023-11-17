Livingston Parish deputies looking for suspected burglary duo

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office hopes an image showing two suspected burglars will help lead to arrests.

The two men are suspected of entering a homessouth of Springfield during the early morning of Nov. 15.

They allegedly stole a water pump from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (225) 686-2241, ext. 1, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.