Hot Arts, Cool Nights returns to Mid-City with local artists, vendors, businesses

BATON ROUGE — Mid-City will be bustling with artists and art lovers alike Friday night for Hot Art, Cool Nights festival.

Hot Arts, Cool Nights is an annual festival that brings local artists, musicians, businesses and restaurants together for people from across the capital area to enjoy free of charge.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is being put on by Mid City Merchants. Participating vendors include Bistro Byronz, Electric Depot, Mid City Beer Garden, Rocca Pizza, DIY Disco, Time Warp Boutique and more businesses from across Mid-City.

Hot Art, Cool Nights starts at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Goodwood Boulevard and continues down Government Street to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.

