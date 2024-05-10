Latest Weather Blog
Hot Arts, Cool Nights returns to Mid-City with local artists, vendors, businesses
BATON ROUGE — Mid-City will be bustling with artists and art lovers alike Friday night for Hot Art, Cool Nights festival.
Hot Arts, Cool Nights is an annual festival that brings local artists, musicians, businesses and restaurants together for people from across the capital area to enjoy free of charge.
The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is being put on by Mid City Merchants. Participating vendors include Bistro Byronz, Electric Depot, Mid City Beer Garden, Rocca Pizza, DIY Disco, Time Warp Boutique and more businesses from across Mid-City.
Hot Art, Cool Nights starts at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Goodwood Boulevard and continues down Government Street to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
Trending News
Read more about the event at Mid City Merchants' website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana asks Supreme Court to enter map fight
-
Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months...
-
Baker Police searching for man accused of theft from Valeros gas station
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days...
-
BRFD: Sumrall Drive fire that damaged two houses deemed arson
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series