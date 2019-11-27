Les Miles can expect at least a $9 million payout

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles can expect to receive at least $9 million dollars in a payout over six years for firing him.

That word came down late Monday from LSU leaders. His contract spells out exactly what he could have received. Miles was eligible to get up to $12.9 million dollars.

During a press conference Monday, Athletic Director Joe Alleva would not answer any questions about the terms of the buyout. In fact, his press people shielded him away from reporters.

The news of Miles' departure is mixed with sadness for Tiger fans. Many said they know changes needed to be made. Others said they have so much respect for Miles and his integrity could never be questioned.

"I would hope that it was a merciful surprise," Marie Robichaux said. "I hope it wasn't a shock. It's important to look at the whole career. He's devoted a lot to our university."

A source with very close knowledge to what's going on tells WBRZ, at the end of the A&M game last year, it was estimated it could have cost over $20 million to fire Les and hire a new coach after paying buyouts. Plus, a higher salary for a new head coach and assistants.

Some believe this decision will be a sound investment in the future.

"If we're doing well as a football team, we tend to bring in more income in that department," Adriana Bourgeois said. "I think it's spend money to make money, and I don't think we were making money as a football team at this point."

In one of the public comments Alleva made today, he said the future of the football team is bright.