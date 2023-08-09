95°
Lane closures next week on US 190 bridge as railroad repairs continue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A lane will close on both sides of the old Mississippi River bridge for much of next week as workers make repairs to the adjacent railroad. 

The maintenance work will last from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and will keep the inside lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides of the bridge closed for hours.

The closures will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. 

