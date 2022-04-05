Latest Weather Blog
Hurricane Ida post-analysis report released from the National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center has released their post-analysis report on Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida's landfall intensity was kept at Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm caused $75 billion in damage and 49 direct fatalities.
Every season, the National Hurricane Center will go back through radar and satellite data, as well as observed wind and storm surge reports to make a final classification on the intensity of a storm. In recent years, Hurricane Michael was originally classified as a Category 4 hurricane at landfall, but was upgraded to a Category 5 in post-analysis after finding a small sample of 160mph winds near the Florida coast.
You can read the full report from the National Hurricane Center HERE.
The Tropical Cyclone Report for Hurricane #Ida (August 26-September 1, 2021) has been posted on the NHC website. Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, around midday August 29 as a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.https://t.co/dW5N9VuIOg pic.twitter.com/HSxsxVDVSz— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) April 5, 2022
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found on Glen Oaks Drive
-
New bills aim at holding metal recycling companies accountable in catalytic converter...
-
Alternating lane closures announced as traffic signals are replaced by DOTD
-
Mysterious electronic devices identified; owned by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
-
After terrifying carjacking, victim now forced with towing bill after car was...