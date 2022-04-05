Hurricane Ida post-analysis report released from the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center has released their post-analysis report on Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida's landfall intensity was kept at Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm caused $75 billion in damage and 49 direct fatalities.

Every season, the National Hurricane Center will go back through radar and satellite data, as well as observed wind and storm surge reports to make a final classification on the intensity of a storm. In recent years, Hurricane Michael was originally classified as a Category 4 hurricane at landfall, but was upgraded to a Category 5 in post-analysis after finding a small sample of 160mph winds near the Florida coast.



You can read the full report from the National Hurricane Center HERE.