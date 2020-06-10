73°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy traffic, rainy weather cause numerous delays Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, heavy rains and wind led to a series of traffic delays.
With more vehicles on the roads due to the city's recent Phase 2 reopening and streets made slick with rain, an unusual amount of crashes and weather-related congestion occurred.
An early morning wreck on I-10 East towards Ascension just past Highland Road caused heavy delays in addition to a multiple-vehicle crash on Essen Lane.
I-12 was also backed up with heavy traffic in the Denham Springs area due to rain.
Stay up-to-date on morning traffic conditions with Traffic Reporter, Ashley Fruge' on 2une In and via Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU leaders, student groups to finalize plan for responding to racist speech
-
Unusually heavy traffic on Wednesday morning
-
BRPD discusses policies implemented to prevent police brutality
-
Arson suspects to appear in federal court Wednesday
-
LSU researchers tracking COVID-19 cases through wastewater testing
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety