Heavy traffic, rainy weather cause numerous delays Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, heavy rains and wind led to a series of traffic delays.

With more vehicles on the roads due to the city's recent Phase 2 reopening and streets made slick with rain, an unusual amount of crashes and weather-related congestion occurred.

An early morning wreck on I-10 East towards Ascension just past Highland Road caused heavy delays in addition to a multiple-vehicle crash on Essen Lane.

I-12 was also backed up with heavy traffic in the Denham Springs area due to rain.

