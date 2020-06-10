73°
Heavy traffic, rainy weather cause numerous delays Wednesday morning

30 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 8:28 AM June 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, heavy rains and wind led to a series of traffic delays.

With more vehicles on the roads due to the city's recent Phase 2 reopening and streets made slick with rain, an unusual amount of crashes and weather-related congestion occurred.

An early morning wreck on I-10 East towards Ascension just past Highland Road caused heavy delays in addition to a multiple-vehicle crash on Essen Lane. 

I-12 was also backed up with heavy traffic in the Denham Springs area due to rain.  

