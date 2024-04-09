Town of Livingston wraps police units for Autism Awareness Month

LIVINGSTON - For the month of April, the town of Livingston wraps their police units with a puzzle piece decal to honor Autism Awareness Month.

The puzzle pieces on the units can be bought by local sponsors, where all the proceeds go to the LAUNCH initiative, a non-profit organization helping and funding families with disabilities that insurance may not cover.

Executive director at LAUNCH Chantelle Varnado says the amount of money that is raised for families affected by autism each year would not be possible without the help of the Town of Livingston Police Department.

There are QR codes on the units that, when scanned, lead users to a place they can donate money to the LAUNCH fund. Scan when you see the units around town to help make a difference.