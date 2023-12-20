Latest Weather Blog
Hammond police officer under criminal investigation by FBI; body camera footage still not released
HAMMOND - Police officer Craig Dunn is under criminal investigation by the Attorney General's office and the FBI for his actions during a search warrant where 41-year-old Lionell Jackson was shot, sources confirmed on Wednesday.
Last week, Dunn's attorney filed an answer to a lawsuit by Jackson's attorney Daryl Washington.
"They made an attempt to explain exactly why Criag Dunn used excessive force, deadly force, and it was unusual to see that," Washington said. "It's because they want to create their own narrative without releasing their own evidence, and the best evidence is releasing the body cam."
Jackson was shot by Dunn in July during a no-knock warrant. According to Washington, Jackson was in bed when Dunn pulled the trigger on his modified automatic rifle.
"You can clearly see there is blood on Lionell's pillow," Washington said. "You can see from the angle where this guy shot, he was in his bed. Any story they're trying to bring forward right now will not be supported by the evidence."
According to the legal documents, Jackson was flushing blue pills down the toilet and did not respond to officers commands when they entered the house. Dunn pulled the trigger in fear of the team's lives.
Washington says body camera footage paints a different picture.
"If Lionell had a black object in his hand, if Lionell was running through the hallway the way they say he was, show me that in the body cam," Washington said. "If they can show me that, I'll sit at the table and talk to them, and if they cannot show me that, our opposition stays the same."
Washington fears a cover up continues.
