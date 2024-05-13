74°
City of Gonzales to decide on interim mayor
GONZALES - After its 16-year mayor decided to leave office for a new role at the Louisiana Municipal Association, Gonzales will decide on an interim mayor to take his place.
The public hearing Monday evening has an item on its agenda to vote to fill the vacancy for the office of city mayor.
It's yet unclear who will take that position, and whether they will hold that position once election season rolls around.
WBRZ will have more information this evening.
