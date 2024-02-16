62°
Governor Jeff Landry issues state of emergency for Louisiana amid law enforcement officer shortage

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry has issued an executive order issuing a state of emergency due to a police officer shortage. 

The Louisiana Sheriff's Association said law enforcement offices were down approximately 1,800 deputies statewide, a record-low employment rate leading to an increase in response time. 

"As a former police officer and sheriff's deputy, I understand the vital role our law enforcement officers play in our communities," Landry said. "Currently, out state is facing a shortage of officers, resulting in increased crime and less public safety. Today's executive order, and the upcoming special session, will ensure our law enforcement officers are supported and we can begin to bring back law and order to our state."

