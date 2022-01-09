Four reported shootings across Baton Rouge on Sunday; two people dead, three suffering life-threatening injuries

BATON ROUGE - Two people have died, and two others are suffering life-threatening injuries from four separate shootings across Baton Rouge Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was shot at Reulet Street, and two other people were shot along Government Street on Sunday morning. Police said the three victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person was shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Another person was shot and killed near the corner of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive around 6 p.m., according to sources.

No more information was immediately available.