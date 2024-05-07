Tuesday PM Forecast: break in humidity just a few days away

There has been no shortage of humidity so far this week. It has been especially noticeable during the mornings. In fact, Tuesday morning began at 78 degrees which set a new record warm minimum for the date.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There is potential for another record warm minimum temperature on Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to be at 76 degrees and the standing record is 75 degrees. Low clouds and south winds of 5-10mph will certainly work against much cooling. The afternoon hours will be warm and humid and chances for a spotty shower will remain low. High temperatures will creep into the low 90s.

Up Next: Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a continuation of the heat and steam. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Those sticky mornings are often an indication of elevated humidity which will also cause afternoon temperatures to feel a bit warmer than the display on thermometers—heat indices could near 100 degrees.

Though cold fronts become increasingly unusual along the Gulf Coast in May, at least one more will come by ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend. Thursday night, a front could bring some passing showers and thunderstorms. There is even a “Level 2/5, Slight Risk” for severe weather as some thunderstorms could produce gusty wind—especially along and north of I-12. Precipitation will be largely focused during the overnight hours with clearing skies by late Friday morning. Expect temperatures and especially humidity to take a significant step back. Friday through Monday will have highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Enjoy any stretch of comfort we can get as June nears.

The former cold front will begin to work back to the north as a warm front late in the weekend or early next week. Since this boundary will be the impetus for some showers and thunderstorms to develop, it is worth monitoring if you have outdoor plans with Mom on Sunday. This far in advance, timing remains unclear and so a mention of showers and thunderstorms is carried in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Some adjustments can be expected as we get closer.

