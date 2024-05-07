Five-month-old child dies after alleged cruelty by mother, coroner declares death homicide

BATON ROUGE - A five-month-old child died after his mother brought him to the hospital in critical condition, where police arrested their mother for cruelty to a juvenile afterward.

Shalyn Ewing, 30, was arrested on second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after bringing her son Domonique Griffin to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on April 29. Griffin was unresponsive and had a dangerously low body temperature, according to police records. Hospital staff determined the baby had bleeding on the brain consistent with shaken baby syndrome and detached retinas. The child was listed as critical condition.

Her arrest affidavit said that Ewing told police that she believed the child bumped his head against her wooden bed frame while he laid on the bed. She said he fussed but acted normal at first, but she brought him to the hospital a couple of hours later because she noticed his behavior was odd. She said she was alone with her son at home at the time he was injured and that she is his only guardian.

Hospital staff told police the events Ewing described didn't match the baby's injuries, according to the arrest affidavit.

Griffin died May 3, and Ewing was released on bond Monday. The death was declared a homicide, although it is unknown if police will adjust her second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge.