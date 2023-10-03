Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Dealer with assortment of drugs, 1,000 fentanyl pills, 23 guns arrested
BATON ROUGE - After weeks of investigating, deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer and confiscated more than $16,000 in cash, 1,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of weed and 23 guns, two of which were reported stolen.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant at Joshua Skal's home along Chasefield Avenue.
The following items were confiscated:
- 1,014 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
- 1/4 Pound of Cocaine
- 16 Pounds of Marijuana
- 3,479 THC Vape Cartridges
- 17 Packages of THC Edibles
- 5.6 Pounds of THC Wax
- $16,462
- M&P handgun (.22)
- Smith & Wesson handgun (.40)
- 2 Taurus handguns (9mm)
- Walther handgun (.22)
- Ruger handgun (.380)
- Keltec handgun (.32)
- Smith & Wesson handgun (44 mag)
- Zedv rifle (.223) (reported stolen)
- Winchester shotgun (12 gauge)
- Black Rain rifle (.223)
- SKS rifle (7.62x39)
- PWS rifle (.223)
- Anderson Man rifle (.223)
- Optima Elite rifle (.45-70)
- Walther handgun (.22)
- Taurus handgun (.22)
- Highpoint handgun (9mm)
- Taurus handgun (.45) (reported stolen)
- PN handgun (.31)
- Ruger handgun (.380)
- Springfield (.45)
- Raven Arms handgun (.25)
- 1000’s of rounds of ammunition
- 3 flash bang type explosive devices
- Gas mask
Skal was booked for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of a stolen gun.
