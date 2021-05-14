Latest Weather Blog
Driver charged in crash that killed high school student; BAC was more than double legal driving limit
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was driving drunk when he caused a wreck that killed a high schooler last month. He's now being charged with her death.
The crash happened April 3 on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Southfork Avenue. Alexis Robinson, a senior at Scotlandville Magnet High School, died in the wreck.
On Friday, more than a month later, police announced Christopher Thomas, 33, was arrested for his role in the crash. Police said Thomas was driving 77 mph in a 45 mph zone just before his pick-up struck Robinson's vehicle, which was turning left onto Sherwood Forest.
Police now believe Thomas was intoxicated at the time of the wreck thanks to a toxicology test performed on his blood. Arrest records said the test determined his blood-alcohol level was .21 percent shortly after crash, more than double the legal driving limit.
Thomas was booked Friday on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and speeding.
