Detectives working to connect suspect to Old South Baton Rouge crime spree

BATON ROUGE - The brother of LSU football player Derrius Guice was booked into jail overnight connected to a violent crime spree through Old South Baton Rouge this week.

Derrick Guice, 20, was charged as a principal in an attempted murder, attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and simple criminal damage to property related to a shooting Thursday on Nebraska Street. As of Friday morning, Derrick Guice was only charged with crimes associated with that particular shooting though sources told WBRZ, detectives are working to connect Guice to shootings earlier in the week in the same area.

Thursday morning, nearly 40 shots were fired in the 1900 block of Nebraska. No one was hit, but two houses and a car were damaged by bullets. In arrest documents obtained by WBRZ, police claim Guice drove the car for the two gunman.

Early Wednesday morning, an 18-year-old was murdered in the same area. The victim, Keondrae Ricks, was found shot on Nebraska Street. He died at the scene. A few hours later, a man was found shot in the neck in a car around the LSU lakes. Then, police said the victim had been shot on Kentucky Street and either drove or was driven to the lakes area where he was found. Kentucky and Nebraska streets are merely a few blocks apart.

A source familiar with the investigation said it is likely Guice knew the murder victim. The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released specifics about the case, but as this story was being published, had scheduled an interview with WBRZ to discuss the investigation.

Court records not associated with any criminal complaints confirmed the relationship between the Guice brothers. The father of Derrius Guice was murdered when he was a child. The LSU football player is not connected to any criminal accusations.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz