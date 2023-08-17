CVS pharmacy on Government Street closing next month, workers say

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A CVS pharmacy in Mid City is set to shut down in September amid the company's latest wave of closures.

Staff at the Government Street location told WBRZ on Thursday that the store will permanently close its doors on Sept. 28.

Since 2021, CVS has gradually closed hundreds of locations around the U.S., a move spurred in part by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the company said it planned to close about 900 locations over the span of three years.

