Local pharmacies closing next week

ASCENSION PARISH - Four local pharmacies are winding down business and will close in the middle of next week.

Lagniappe Pharmacy is notifying customers of the closures of two locations in Gonzales, one in Prairieville and one in Baton Rouge.

In a notice, operators said prescriptions would automatically transfer to another pharmacy nearby, but that customers could opt for transfer to a different business by request.

In its posted notice, Lagniappe's management called the decision to shut down "most difficult."

It lists the final date of operation as Aug. 16.