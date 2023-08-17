BRPD officer with history of problems placed on leave amid internal investigation

BATON ROUGE - A police officer implicated in multiple complaints that have cost the city-parish thousands of dollars has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that Troy Lawrence Jr. was on paid leave but did not share details on what prompted its administrative investigation. Lawrence is the son of Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr. and has worked at BRPD for four years.

In April, WBRZ reported that the city paid $55,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that named the younger Lawrence. The woman who filed the suit offered to accept a $40,000 payout if Lawrence agreed to apologize for his conduct, but city-parish attorneys instead recommended that the Metro Council approve the $55,000 settlement.

Lawrence has been implicated in at least two other cases that cost the city more than $100,000 in settlement payouts.