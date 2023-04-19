Latest Weather Blog
City-parish could have saved $15K in brutality lawsuit if officer had apologized
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish has paid $55,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit, but could have paid less if the officer had been willing to apologize to the woman he cursed at, yanked from a car and handcuffed, according to her attorney.
The officer, Troy Lawrence Jr., has been involved in two other cases in which the city-parish paid damages, and has been repeatedly suspended in other incidents, plaintiff's attorney Thomas Frampton said Wednesday.
Lawrence, who has worked for BRPD for four years, is the son of Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr.
Frampton said Shermanie Reed, who filed the current suit, offered to accept $40,000 with an apology from either the officer or the police chief. City-parish attorneys recommended to the Metro Council that they settle the suit for $55,000, which the council ultimately approved.
Reed went to the scene of an Oct. 31, 2020 "fender-bender" wreck involving her sister, Frampton said. She said Lawrence used profanity toward the people involved and when she told him he was acting unprofessionally, he pulled her out of her car and arrested her.
Frampton said an Internal Affairs investigation cleared Lawrence of any violation of the department's policy on the use of force.
Trending News
Lawrence was part of two related cases that led city-parish to pay damages. In the first case, a $35,000 settlement went to a family whose child had his underwear searched by police in public. In the second, BRPD settled with Frampton, the attorney in that case, for $86,000 for retaliating against him after he released some of the video in that the search case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers chip away at lengthy to-do list at blighted Sweet Olive Cemetery
-
Century-old Spanish Town grocery store gets upgrade; opening soon under new name
-
Suspect in shooting that left 24-year-old dead surrenders to sheriff
-
Man dead after being hit by car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday...
-
Two dead after reported shooting off Greenwell Street
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge