Baton Rouge received more robocalls per capita than any other city, report shows

BATON ROUGE - This isn't about your car's extended warranty, thank goodness.

Of the 4.3 billion robocalls in the month of September, Baton Rouge phones rang nearly 30 million times, according to a report by the YouMail Robocall Index.

Top 10 robocalled cities, per capita, in September 2023:

1. Baton Rouge, LA - 41.2

2. Memphis, TN - 34.6

3. Washington, DC - 32.0

4. Macon, GA - 30.8

5. San Antonio, TX - 28.9

6. Little Rock, AR - 27.3

7. Albany, GA - 26.9

8. Lafayette, LA - 26.2

9. Columbia, SC- 25.6

10. Charleston, SC - 24.7

While that puts the capital city at the top of the list for robocalls per capita, it's actually the lowest number for the year. August 2023 saw more than 36 million calls going to Baton Rouge residents.

Baton Rouge has topped the list every month in 2023.

Not all robocalls are bad; many appointment reminders are automated. According to the YouMail report, roughly 47% of calls in September were for medical appointments or payment reminders; the other 53% were spam or telemarketers.

The FCC advises everyone to not accept calls from unknown numbers, and to never give out personal information to a caller or organization you do not know.