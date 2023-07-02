82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson ruled cause of fire at vacant home off Airline Highway Saturday

3 hours 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 4:37 AM July 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house off Airline Highway caught fire Saturday evening, and officials found the fire to be intentionally set.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the vacant home on Townsley Street just after 6 p.m. Crews determined the home to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators later determined someone had set fire to the house.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days