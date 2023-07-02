Arson ruled cause of fire at vacant home off Airline Highway Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house off Airline Highway caught fire Saturday evening, and officials found the fire to be intentionally set.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the vacant home on Townsley Street just after 6 p.m. Crews determined the home to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators later determined someone had set fire to the house.

Anyone with information is urged to contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.