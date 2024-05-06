Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula police chief weighing disciplinary options for officers who went on strike
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula police chief is consulting the city's legal team about disciplinary options for officers who went on strike Friday.
"The city's attorney has to find out if I can do anything. I've never had this happen before, he's a new issue. I don't know if legally we can take disciplinary action against employees that have called in sick," Chief Bry Layrisson said.
Chief Layrisson spoke with WBRZ Friday and said officers planned a sick-out due to low wages.
"My officers are very upset with City Hall because they are significantly underpaid compared to other city employees. These officers risk their lives everyday. The city's got a $10 million surplus, there's no reason they can't pay these officers a livable wage.”
Officers were back at work on Saturday morning. A meeting to discuss the city's budget is scheduled for Monday, May 13.
