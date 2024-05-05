76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Exxon contractor found dead at chemical plant Sunday

5 hours 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, May 05 2024 May 5, 2024 May 05, 2024 4:52 PM May 05, 2024 in Top Story
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An Exxon contractor died while at the chemical plant in Baton Rouge on Sunday, a statement from the company said. 

Emergency officials responded to the facility around 3:45 p.m. The coroner was called an hour later. 

Exxon said a male contractor was found unresponsive in a Chemical Plant warehouse. The company said he was treated onsite until paramedics arrived, but the man died inside the complex. Exxon said the cause of death is currently unknown. 

WBRZ is working to gather more details. 

