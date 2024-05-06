88°
EBRSO searching for man who robbed car, attempted to use stolen debit card
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle burglary on O'Neal Lane near North Li Rocchi Drive.
Deputies said they are searching for a man who broke into a woman's car at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and stole her wallet. The woman received a notification about a declined purchase at a nearby store, deputies added.
Video footage from the store depicts a Black man wearing black clothes white, black and blue shoes, deputies said in a release.
Anyone with information that can lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary at 225-389-5064.
