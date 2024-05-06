Suspected cocaine, meth dealer arrested after weekend raids

BATON ROUGE — A suspected cocaine trafficker was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's narcotics agents after two raids over the weekend.

Bobby Mack, 52, was booked Sunday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth, among other drug charges.

Narcotics agents reportedly found 1.4 pounds of cocaine, six doses of methamphetamine pills and a THC vape cartridge after they raided two houses on Cannon Street and Longfellow Drive.

The arrest comes after a two month investigation by the Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, deputies said.