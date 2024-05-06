DOTD, animal control attempts to recover pig on Government Street I-10 off-ramp

BATON ROUGE — A pig appeared to be loose on the Government Street I-10 off-ramp Monday morning.

According to traffic cameras, LaDOTD arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. and began assisting in recovering the swine.

Police and animal control also responded to the scene, blocking traffic in one lane.

The back door of a trailer also appears to be busted open.

No other information is available at this time.