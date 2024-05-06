88°
DOTD, animal control attempts to recover pig on Government Street I-10 off-ramp
BATON ROUGE — A pig appeared to be loose on the Government Street I-10 off-ramp Monday morning.
According to traffic cameras, LaDOTD arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. and began assisting in recovering the swine.
Police and animal control also responded to the scene, blocking traffic in one lane.
The back door of a trailer also appears to be busted open.
No other information is available at this time.
