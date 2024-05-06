87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Popeyes catches fire Sunday evening

3 hours 46 minutes 1 second ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 12:50 PM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A Hammond Popeyes caught fire Sunday evening.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to the fire at the South Morrison Boulevard Popeyes around 6:45 p.m. Firefighters said that when they arrived, flames were coming from the restaurant's roof. It was quickly extinguished and contained to the roof.

Trending News

No injuries were reported and the fire's cause is still under investigation, the fire department said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days