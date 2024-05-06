Killian's water system still compromised; city leaders continue asking for state's support

KILLIAN - Residents of Killian are still dealing with a water crisis nearly two weeks after the water system failed and leaders declared a state of emergency — which has yet to be legitimized by Governor Jeff Landry.

On April 23, residents noticed discolored, dirty water. Livingston Parish leaders requested immediate assistance from the state government. Officials are still waiting for the state to step in and help.

Residents have been relying on pallets of bottled water and tanker trucks full of water since the system's malfunction. Residents told WBRZ that Livingston Parish is footing the bill for the water deliveries, which costs around $30K per day. People in the area say the tankers have made things a little better but it's only a temporary solution.

Testing on the town's well started Wednesday, but teams have not released any information about what is broken or when it will be fixed.

Those we spoke with Sunday say the last few weeks haven't been easy.

"We did what we could. We filled up our tubs, shut off the water pipes, and we did everything we could to protect our property. We just called up friends and family and they've opened up their homes to us to take baths and do laundry," Killian resident Amanda Jacobsen said.

Killian residents are calling on Governor Landry to sign the State of Emergency declaration. Jacobsen worries that her town will not be able to afford the repairs.

"The State really needs to sign the emergency order so we can get the funding needed so that we can fix our town. Our town cannot afford to purchase a new well or fix the well. The parish can only do so much. They need funding relief as well so we really need the state," Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen says residents hope to get an update on the testing results Monday.