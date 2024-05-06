88°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect fired one shot at police during standoff in St. Mary Parish
BERWICK - A suspect reportedly fired one shot at officers during a standoff Monday morning.
The Berwick Police Department said officers responded to an "armed, suicidal suspect" in a home on Erhlich Street Monday morning. Officers arrived, and one shot was fired toward them from inside the residence.
The individual was disarmed and taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Berwick Elementary School was briefly placed on "cautionary status" due to its proximity to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD attempts to recover pig on Government Street I-10 off-ramp
-
Sunday Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week
-
Termite swarm as season begins; here's what to look out for
-
Killian's water system still compromised; city leaders continue asking for state's support
-
Exxon contractor found dead at chemical plant Sunday
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...