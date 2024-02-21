Administrative failure threatens license suspension if drivers don't go back for vision test

BATON ROUGE - About 2,500 drivers who visited a private tag agent in the Baton Rouge area were mailed letters threatening police enforcement if they failed to get an eye exam.

An OMV investigation revealed that an employee of a privately owned Public Tag Agent failed to administer vision screenings to people applying for a driver’s license. Those residents have since been notified and may visit any OMV field office or the PTA that issued the license to receive a vision test at no cost.

The OMV says the employee of the PTA has been disciplined, after learning about what happened at the beginning of February.

One woman who reached out to 2 On Your Side says she visited an express office at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue to renew her license in 2021. On the back of her license it says she has vision issues, when in fact she does not.

OMV field offices are doing vision screenings for these 2,500 drivers at no cost. If motorists do not get their eye exam after receiving a notice their license will be suspended. State law requires drivers to complete a vision screen.