18-year-old shot, killed on Gus Young Avenue late Monday morning

BATON ROUGE -An 18-year-old was found shot to death in his car on Gus Young Avenue late Monday morning. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said Joshua Shorter was sitting in the driver's of his car with multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him around 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with any information should call (225) 389-4869.

