Overturned crane shuts down major Livingston Parish road

1 hour 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 April 25, 2024 12:58 PM April 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - A major roadway in Livingston Parish will likely be shut down for hours as crews remove an overturned crane. 

The crane overturned in a ditch at Buddy Ellis Road and John L Lane. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the road would be closed for an extended period of time, possibly hours, while the crane is removed. 

Use an alternate route at this time. 

