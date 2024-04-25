85°
Overturned crane shuts down major Livingston Parish road
DENHAM SPRINGS - A major roadway in Livingston Parish will likely be shut down for hours as crews remove an overturned crane.
The crane overturned in a ditch at Buddy Ellis Road and John L Lane. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the road would be closed for an extended period of time, possibly hours, while the crane is removed.
Use an alternate route at this time.
