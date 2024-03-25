67°
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting on I-110, BRPD looking for suspects

12 hours 1 minute 56 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 7:29 PM March 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot to death at the end of a road rage incident just before 1 p.m. Saturday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two cars were weaving through traffic —  both traveling north on I-10 near Dalrymple Drive. 

BRPD said multiple shots were fired and driver 18-year-old Jayrick Washington had been hit. His car wrecked near the Fuqua Street exit ramp off of I-110. Washington was declared dead at the scene. 

Police said the suspects fled the area. Anyone with information about the road rage shooting can call (225)389-4896. 

