18-year-old killed in road rage shooting on I-110, BRPD looking for suspects

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot to death at the end of a road rage incident just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two cars were weaving through traffic — both traveling north on I-10 near Dalrymple Drive.

BRPD said multiple shots were fired and driver 18-year-old Jayrick Washington had been hit. His car wrecked near the Fuqua Street exit ramp off of I-110. Washington was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled the area. Anyone with information about the road rage shooting can call (225)389-4896.