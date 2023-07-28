Latest Weather Blog
16 arrested, 18 still wanted in multimillion dollar auto fraud bust
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of 16 people for selling more than 100 vehicles using fake or altered documents. Warrants were issued for another 18 suspects.
According to a press release, at least 34 suspects were selling stolen cars with forged paperwork that undervalued the vehicles' costs. Police believe this was done to avoid paying over $300,000 in taxes.
LSP says the suspects sold 180 vehicles with a total value of over $9.8 million.
State Police did not say how they were selling the cars, nor how they were obtained. LSP's release also did not make it clear if there were any victims who may have purchased one of these cars.
Of the 16 people arrested, only one is from Louisiana, while the rest are from Texas or Florida. All are being charged with forgery, filing false public records, and felony theft.
Those arrested are:
- 35-year-old Errean Centeno of Covington, LA
- 35-year-old Tashia Hubbard of Willis, TX
- 30-year-old Willie Tolbert of Cleveland, TX
- 46-year-old Kenneth Redding of Houston, TX
- 33-year-old Leigha Garner of Conroe, TX
- 31-year-old Alaric Cowart of Houston, TX
- 56-year-old Raynaldo Hernandez III of Houston, TX
- 34-year-old Samuel Thompson of Conroe, TX
- 20-year-old Angel Gamino of Houston, TX
- 40-year-old Maria Cantu of Houston, TX
- 26-year-old Shawn Carden of Humble, TX
- 31-year-old Amber Archer of Belleview, FL
- 39-year-old Tabatha McMullan of Houston, TX
- 27-year-old Joshua Gipson of Humble, TX
- 34-year-old Jacquez Evans of Corpus Christi, TX
- 25-year-old Jacob Hurtado of Humble, TX
Trending News
The 18 suspects wanted in connection to the fraud scheme are:
- 30-year-old Cameron Standhart of Kingwood, TX
- 27-year-old Hannah Guthrie of Millbrook, AL
- 35-year-old Raymond Nelson of Houston, TX
- 28-year-old Kalyan Cross of Crosby, TX
- 26-year-old Raquel Friery of League City, TX
- 26-year-old Kelsey Cross of Porter, TX
- 34-year-old Christina Graves of Conroe, TX
- 34-year-old Jeremy Graves of Kingwood, TX
- 20-year-old Daphne Mercado of Houston, TX
- 26-year-old Nikolai Bonzunov of Reseda, CA
- 28-year-old Kundyz Aidekesheva of Los Angeles, CA
- 21-year-old Christopher Bronnock of Magnolia, TX
- 27-year-old Dayton Mathews of Humble, TX
- 20-year-old Katrina Ochoa of El Lago, TX
- 25-year-old Deadrick Howard of Stafford, TX
- 21-year-old Breanna Quintanilla of Santa Fe, TX
- 34-year-old Paris Mingo of Beaumont, TX
- 23-year-old Abdu Jassim of Houston, TX
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder
-
Livingston Parish Council approves 12-month residential development moratorium
-
More than a dozen people injured in crash on I-12 in Livingston...
-
Ascension Parish Little League making it big
-
I-110 northbound closed at Convention Street due to major vehicle fire