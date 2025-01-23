Latest Weather Blog
WBR among parishes asking residents to only drip faucets at night to maintain water pressure
PORT ALLEN — Officials in multiple parishes asked residents to drip their faucets only at night while temperatures continue to remain below freezing.
West Baton Rouge Parish officials notified residents with multiple emergency alert system messages asking them not to drip their faucets during the day to conserve water and ensure water pressures remain stable across the parish. Iberville Parish residents were asked to do the same on Wednesday.
If water pressure dips below a certain threshold, contaminants can begin to infiltrate the water supply. If this happens, a boil water advisory may need to be put into place.
St. John the Baptist Parish has already placed its residents under a boil water advisory, asking residents in Reserve, Garyville, Mt. Airy, Edgard Wallace and Pleasure Bend to bring water to a rolling boil out of precaution for one minute. St. John residents are also being asked to conserve water and avoid non-essential water use as much as possible in an effort to replenish water systems from the freeze.
During freezing events, water utility companies ask customers to trip their faucets during sub-freezing temperatures. This is done because flowing water cannot freeze. Frozen pipes can cause bursts and leaks.
