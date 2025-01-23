Thursday AM Forecast: Sunshine and warmer afternoons continue melting process

A *COLD WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect until 10am Thursday as very cold wind chills as low as 13 are expected. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Today & Tonight: Due to high clouds around Thursday morning, temperatures in the Capital Area have been limited to the 20s instead of the single digits like 24 hours ago. These temperatures are still dangerously cold and as a result, a Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10am for all of the region as wind chills at times may be as low as 15 degrees. High clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. Look for highs today around 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday, in the mid to upper 40s. This will continue the thawing process around the city and help melt ice off the roadways.

Any remaining slush/liquid/ice on the ground Thursday night will re-freeze as temperatures tumble below freezing once again. Friday morning lows are forecast to be in the mi-20s. Friday morning will also offer a rare chance to see freezing fog develop. Freezing fog is just like normal fog and will result in limited visibilities where it develops, but it also poses an additional threat. The fog will possibly freeze to surfaces on contact and could create a slick layer of ice on roadways early Friday.

Up Next: After another cold morning, Friday will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper-40s. This warming trend will continue into the weekend. Friday night will be the last time we see temperatures below the freezing mark for the near future, so prepare for a few lingering patches of ice early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, highs in the 50s should continue the thawing process.

On Sunday, lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as another storm system approaches the area. This will bring a few opportunities for rain next week; the first round looks to arrive late Sunday into Monday and another round will be possible during the middle of the next week. Temperatures will stick around average for late January beginning Sunday, with cool mornings in the upper 40s/low 50s and afternoons in the 60s.

