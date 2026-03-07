Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrest man on various drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on various drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.
According to the department, Norman Gibson was arrested following a search at a residence on Blue Grass Drive that resulted in the seizure of about 86 grams of crack, 66 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, over $17,000 in cash and a stolen handgun and assault rifle.
Officers said that at the time of the arrest, Gibson had an active warrant out for his arrest from the Baker Police Department for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, battery of a dating partner, child endangerment and aggravated assault.
Gibson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, illegally carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One hospitalized following house fire on Glen Ellen Drive off Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
1 injured in shooting on Sherwood Meadows Avenue on Friday night
-
3 hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Geronimo Street
-
State says changes made following child starvation case that would've made workers...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry: Oil spill near Port Fourchon caused by cargo transfer...
Sports Video
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...