BRPD arrest man on various drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant

3 hours 50 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on various drug and gun charges following the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

According to the department, Norman Gibson was arrested following a search at a residence on Blue Grass Drive that resulted in the seizure of about 86 grams of crack, 66 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana, over $17,000 in cash and a stolen handgun and assault rifle. 

Officers said that at the time of the arrest, Gibson had an active warrant out for his arrest from the Baker Police Department for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, battery of a dating partner, child endangerment and aggravated assault. 

Gibson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, illegally carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

