71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'LA Psych Fest' music festival held in downtown Baton Rouge

3 hours 20 minutes ago Saturday, March 07 2026 Mar 7, 2026 March 07, 2026 7:00 PM March 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A big celebration of local music took place in downtown Baton Rouge at the "LA Psych Fest."

Dozens of local artists performed across three stages under the overpass in what organizers say is an "immersive celebration of the raw edge of music."

Trending News

There were also many vendors selling art, clothes and food.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days