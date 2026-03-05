Latest Weather Blog
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship game
HAMMOND - It's Marsh Madness time for high school basketball. Some of our area teams traveled to Southeastern's campus for the semifinal round, in hopes of punching their tickets to the state championship game.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS:
(winners in bold)
Division IV Select - Southern Lab 69, Cedar Creek 29
Division II Select - U-High 48, Parkview Baptist 45
Madison Prep 44, Buckeye 38
Division I Select - St. Joseph's Academy 51, Teurlings Catholic 46
Division I Non-Select - Zachary 64, Neville 46
Slidell 64, Prairieville 60 (OT)
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:
(All games listed will be played Saturday)
Division IV Select - Southern Lab vs. J.S. Clark - Noon
Division II Select - Madison Pre vs. U-High - 2:00 p.m.
Division I Select - John Curtis Christian vs. St. Joseph's Academy - 4:00 p.m.
Division I Non-Select - Zachary vs. Slidell - 8:00 p.m.
