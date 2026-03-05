71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship game

1 hour 8 minutes ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 10:50 PM March 05, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

HAMMOND - It's Marsh Madness time for high school basketball. Some of our area teams traveled to Southeastern's campus for the semifinal round, in hopes of punching their tickets to the state championship game.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

(winners in bold)

Division IV Select - Southern Lab 69, Cedar Creek 29

Division II Select - U-High 48, Parkview Baptist 45

                            Madison Prep 44, Buckeye 38

Division I Select - St. Joseph's Academy 51, Teurlings Catholic 46

Trending News

Division I Non-Select - Zachary 64, Neville 46

                                  Slidell 64, Prairieville 60 (OT)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:

(All games listed will be played Saturday)

Division IV Select - Southern Lab vs. J.S. Clark - Noon

Division II Select - Madison Pre vs. U-High - 2:00 p.m.

Division I Select - John Curtis Christian vs. St. Joseph's Academy - 4:00 p.m.

Division I Non-Select - Zachary vs. Slidell - 8:00 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days