LSU AgCenter hosts 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant Sale

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter hosted the 24th annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant Sale on Saturday.

The event, hosted alongside the School of Plant, allowed visitors to explore a wide selection of plants along with an array of garden merchandise, including outdoor decor and specialty items by regional vendors.

In addition to a diverse mix of plants available for purchase, the show featured a live jazz trio from the LSU School of Music, a bonsai exhibitor, and an "ask the experts" table where guests could receive helpful gardening tips.

