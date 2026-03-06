76°
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring Breakout; tied for most in country

2 hours 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 7:04 AM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU has 15 former players on the preliminary rosters for the 2026 MLB Spring Breakout. 

Tied with Tennessee, LSU has the most former players appearing on the 40-man rosters for the third annual Spring Breakout games played from March 19-22. The games showcase the future of baseball as clubs assemble top prospects for exhibition games at Spring Training sites. 

The final Spring Break rosters will be announced by MLB the day before the first game. 

The following former Tigers were named to the preliminary rosters:

Javen Coleman, LHP – Toronto Blue Jays
Tre’ Morgan, 1B/OF – Tampa Bay Rays
Thatcher Hurd, RHP – New York Yankees
Luke Holman, RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Tommy White, 3B – Athletics
Gage Jump, LHP – Athletics
Griffin Herring, LHP – New York Yankees
Daniel Dickinson, 2B – Milwaukee Brewers
Ethan Frey, OF – Houston Astros
Chase Shores, RHP – Los Angeles Angels
Kade Anderson, LHP – Seattle Mariners
Anthony Eyanson, RHP – Boston Red Sox
Fidel Ulloa, RHP – Colorado Rockies
Jacob Mayers, RHP – Boston Red Sox
Eric Reyzelman, RHP – New York Yankees

