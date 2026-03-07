18-wheeler crash closes I-10 bridge in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES — Eastbound lanes on the I-10 bridge in Calcasieu Parish have reopened after an 18-wheeler crash left both sides of the I-10 bridge at milepost 28 closed.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are assisting the Lake Charles Police Department in clearing the scene.

At this time, the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are closed. Drivers should adjust their travel plans and expect delays.