The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state

1 hour 43 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 10:40 PM March 06, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - At least on Friday night, the LSU bats were alive and well. LSU powered past Sacramento State with 14 hits and six home runs en route to a 15-4 win.

Three of the six LSU homers came off the bat of Jake Brown, which tied the LSU record for home runs in a single game. Brown finished his night four-for-five.

Casan Evans kept the Hornets off the basepaths until the sixth inning. In 5.2 innings of work, Evans struck out nine batter.

LSU will face Sacramento State again tomorrow at 2 p.m.

