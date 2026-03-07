Latest Weather Blog
Residents in Port Allen host annual Wild Game Cookout benefitting the Dream Day Foundation
PORT ALLEN — Residents in Port Allen enjoyed a day of cooking as teams from all over East and West Baton Rouge parishes gathered for the annual Wild Game Cookout.
The cookout doubled as a fundraiser benefiting the Dream Day Foundation, which supports patients and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"This is a great event that we have that happens out here in Erwinville, Louisiana, a little small town, but it's one of the biggest things as far as money raising," said cook Ricky Roberts, who has participated in the festivities for about 15 years. "Every dime of everything that happens here goes to the kids for St. Jude's Dream Day, and we love it. That's why we do it."
The event featured fresh food, a silent auction and a live auction.
