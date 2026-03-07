71°
LSU baseball game against Sacramento State on Sunday postponed due to weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's game against Sacramento State on Sunday was moved due to inclement weather.
The game will now be played at 6 p.m., LSU said. LSU played and lost to Sacramento State on Saturday.
