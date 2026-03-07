77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Francisville hosts Walk in the Park event

3 hours 3 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2026 Mar 7, 2026 March 07, 2026 3:59 PM March 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Residents in West Feliciana Parish enjoyed a day filled with music and entertainment as the community hosted its Walk in the Park event on Saturday.

Members of the community gathered at Parker Park to enjoy live music, art and local crafts as more than a dozen vendors lined the sidewalk. 

Vendors sold various items, including handmade jewelry and homemade birdhouses, among other gifts. 

