St. Francisville hosts Walk in the Park event
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Residents in West Feliciana Parish enjoyed a day filled with music and entertainment as the community hosted its Walk in the Park event on Saturday.
Members of the community gathered at Parker Park to enjoy live music, art and local crafts as more than a dozen vendors lined the sidewalk.
Vendors sold various items, including handmade jewelry and homemade birdhouses, among other gifts.
